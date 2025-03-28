Dallas Weather: Rain, storm chances this weekend

The Brief Friday will be rainy, especially in the morning, with temps in the 60s. Saturday storms are possible, depending on the conditions. Highs are in the 80s. There's a higher risk for severe storms on Sunday, especially east of DFW. Highs are again in the 80s.



Typical spring weather is the forecast for the weekend, including warm temperatures and severe storm risks.

Dallas Weather Today

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, most people in North Texas will see occasional rain on Friday morning through midday.

The heaviest rain will be east of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with some thunder. But severe weather is unlikely.

Things will start to dry up later in the day.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s all day.

Featured article

Saturday Forecast

Saturday morning is expected to be cloudy and windy.

That wind will help push temperatures into the 80s in most areas.

If conditions are right on Saturday evening, storms with a wind and hail risk could pop up for some people in North Texas.

Sunday Forecast

Sunday remains warm and humid but with a higher risk for severe storms, especially east of the metroplex.

The highest chances for wind and hail are in the afternoon and evening.

7-Day Forecast