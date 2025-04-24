Dallas weather: Rain and small hail possible Thursday

article

The Brief Widespread rain and possible small hail and gusty winds will hit DFW on Thursday, with flooding as the main threat. Friday brings sun and warmth before storms return late at night and into early Saturday. Another system is expected to arrive on Tuesday with a higher chance of severe storms.



A round of more complex storms will move into North Texas Thursday morning, bringing widespread rain across the DFW area.

Thursday forecast: Rainy but warm

Rain will begin during the morning commute west of the Metroplex, with showers spreading across the rest of the region by mid-morning through noon.

While this storm system isn’t expected to be severe, it could still produce small hail and gusty winds. The primary concern is localized flooding. Once the system clears, conditions will improve, with afternoon highs in the 70s.

Thursday night is expected to stay mostly quiet, with only a slight chance of isolated showers.

Friday forecast: Warm with sunshine before more rain

Friday will bring a break from the rain, with more sunshine and highs climbing into the 80s. However, another round of storms is expected to develop late Friday night.

Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be possible overnight.

Weekend outlook

Some storms may linger into Saturday morning, potentially through midday. Forecast confidence is lower due to interactions between storm systems, but the greatest rain chances currently appear to be north and west of the DFW area.

Saturday afternoon should be drier, with humid conditions and highs in the low 80s.

Sunday and Monday will bring similar weather—warm and humid, with highs in the 80s and a mix of clouds and sun.

7-Day Forecast

A more typical late-April storm system is expected to arrive early next week. A stronger risk for severe weather is likely Tuesday into Wednesday, with threats including large hail, strong winds and the potential for tornadoes.