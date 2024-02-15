If you are enjoying the warm weather, make sure you make the most of it over the next few days. The cold is coming this weekend.

Thursday Forecast: Warm

Temperatures will be up in the 70s on Thursday!

Along with the extra warmth, there will be extra clouds as well.

Winds will be light and overall it is going to be a great day.

Friday Forecast: Warm, Small Chance of Rain

Highs will be back in the 70s again on Friday, but it will be a bit more breezy than Thursday.

Winds will be between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

There is a chance that you could see some rain on Friday evening. The chances are highest to the east and southeast of the Metroplex.

Saturday Forecast: Chill Moves In

The changes arrive on Saturday.

Low temperatures are expected to sit just above freezing, but strong north winds will blow into the area.

Wind chills on Saturday morning are expected to be in the mid to low 20s for most of the Metroplex.

High temperatures for the day will stay in the high 40s, with the winds making it feel colder.

Sunday Forecast: Cold morning, temperatures climb

The cooler weather will stick around for the morning on Sunday, with low temperatures right at freezing.

Things will get warmer throughout the day on Sunday. High temperatures are expected to climb up to the high 50s.

7-Day Forecast

After a brief cold snap this weekend, temperatures will be back to feeling warm for most of next week.

There is a small chance at a shower on Monday morning, but besides that the early part of the week looks great.