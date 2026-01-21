Dallas weather: Prepping your pipes for freezing temperatures

The Brief A winter storm is heading North Texas's way this weekend. Are your pipes prepared for it? Plumbers say to insulate any exposed pipes, let your faucets drip and open cabinets to keep your pipes from freezing. Temperatures are projected to drop into the low 20s on Friday evening and are expected to remain below freezing through Sunday.



With a winter storm heading towards North Texas, make sure your pipes are prepared before the weather worsens.

What we know:

This is probably the most important thing you can do ahead of the freeze headed our way.

Do you know where your pipes are right now? When an arctic blast hits, most pipe damage doesn’t happen during the cold, it happens after when people turn their water back on.

Plumbers say frozen pipes don’t always burst immediately. They crack quietly, and then you don’t notice until the water starts moving again.

The part most people miss? It’s usually the pipes you don’t see that will freeze, like the ones in crawl spaces, garages, and outside walls.

What they're saying:

Plumber Bryan Briones with Appaloosa Plumbing shares the biggest mistake he sees people make.

"Just not putting insulation where it’s needed. Insulation would really need to go on anything outside the exterior, any faucets, any lines that you have coming off the ground or even draining them down," Briones told FOX 4.

Doing the simple things can help you the most, he says.

"Open your cabinets, let it drip over time. It will help you. Just keep up with those," Briones said. "So it lets heated circulate in your cabinet, also with the water running through it, it'll prevent any water from freezing up."

He tells FOX 4 using bib covers for your outdoor hose is one of the best actions you can take in preventing pipe freezes. Something as simple as taking the hose off and covering it can save you hundreds of dollars.

"It's best to prep before, because if you prep before, it'll help you money-wise in saving for the expensive cost of pipes busting or anything else," Briones continued. "But just taking a couple of minutes to stop by the hardware store, get you some insulation, get you some hose, big covers, and doing the prep work first, before the winter comes or the freeze comes and get it done, will save you more money in the long run."

What you can do:

Plumbers say you should do three simple things when the temperatures drop:

Keep your cabinets open. Opening them allows heat to reach pipes hidden within them to avoid freezing. Let faucets drip. Even a slight trickle could prevent pipes from freezing. Insulate any exposed pipes, especially exposed ones in attics or crawl spaces. Those will likely be colder than your living space and more susceptible to freezing.

Featured article

The American Automobile Association (AAA) has a few more tips for keeping your pipes clear of freezing.

Seal leaks around pipes with caulk or insulation. AAA says to also look for air leaks near electrical wiring and clothes dryer vents. Disconnect your garden hoses and sprinklers, and drain water from any pipes leading to outdoor faucets. Maintain a consistent thermostat setting. Adjusting it before bed could make it easier for pipes to freeze because of generally lower temperatures at night. Consumer Report says to never set your thermostat below 55 degrees.

AAA says if your pipes do freeze, know where your water shutoff valve is located. This will stop feeding water to the leak. If a pipe has already burst, turn off water at the main valve, leave the faucets on and call a plumber for help.

Dallas Weather Forecast

Timeline:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North and Central Texas starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. An Extreme Cold Watch will also be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

FOX 4 forecasters warn that North Texas may not climb back above freezing until Tuesday afternoon, meaning the region could face nearly 100 hours of sub-freezing temperatures.

While the forecast remains susceptible to change, current data suggests a transition from cold rain to a wintry mix beginning Friday.

North of DFW (Sherman, Paris, Graham): Sleet is expected to begin Friday night, transitioning to mostly snow by Saturday. Arrival is likely after 2 p.m. Friday.

DFW Metroplex: Sleet is forecast to begin late Friday and continue into Saturday morning, ending as snow Saturday night. The most likely arrival time for the wintry mix in Dallas is 6 p.m. Friday.

South of DFW (Waco, Palestine, Killeen): Freezing rain is expected Friday night, transitioning to sleet by early Saturday. The mix will likely arrive after 10 p.m. Friday.