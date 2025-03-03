Dallas weather: Prepare for severe storms with strong, gusty winds and hail

The Brief A stray shower or storm is possible on Monday evening. The main storm threat will return overnight into Tuesday morning. Strong, gusty winds are the biggest concern for this storm system.



After yesterday’s evening showers and storms, we have a fairly quiet day as the atmosphere reloads for the next wave. Lots of clouds are expected as gusty southeast winds draw Gulf moisture northward.

Showers look to be few and far between, at least for the daylight hours. We could see a few breaks this afternoon to push temps into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday Forecast

While a stray shower or storm is possible Monday evening, the main event is overnight into Tuesday morning. It still looks like a 3 a.m. – 9 a.m. event (5-7 a.m. for the I-35 corridor including the Metroplex).

A very vigorous upper-level system will likely set off a line of storms along a Pacific cold front. Initial storms will move into western areas after 3 a.m. and race through at 50 mph. So, this will be a fast event. High winds, up to 60 mph, are the main severe weather risk in the strongest storms. Since it is a line, there's always the risk of a brief spin up on the leading edge. Hail risk is there but not a huge concern at the moment.

Later in the morning into early afternoon, it will turn mainly sunny and very windy. WSW winds could gust to 40-45 mph as very dry air races in, and temps rebound into the low 70s. We could see dust blow as well.

A second cold front sweeps through late day, so winds will shift again along with a few clouds. By Wednesday morning, we'll be in the 40s with a bit of a wind chill too.

Wednesday & Thursday Forecast

Wednesday will be SUNNY and cool with highs near 60. Diminishing winds will make for a nice early March afternoon.

After a chilly start on Thursday, we'll rebound into the 60s as south winds start to increase. Sunday will yield to some afternoon cloudiness but otherwise fairly quiet.

Friday into the weekend

Friday will see another SHIFT in the winds. Clouds in the morning will turn to sun as winds become westerly and temps should jump back into the 70s. Fairly warm end to the week.

Ready for another big change? That happens on Saturday. A cold front Friday night will cool us down. At the same time, an upper-level system will race across Texas from the west. That means mainly cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers. With a north wind, we'll struggle to get out of the 50s in most areas.

That system exits on Saturday night as we turn the clocks forward. By Sunday morning, we'll have lows in the 30s and even a light freeze possible in northern areas before sunshine helps push us back into the 60s.

7-Day Forecast