Dallas Weather: More isolated storms possible, partial lunar eclipse happening Thursday

The Brief A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of North Texas with heat indices up to 105°F, alongside chances for isolated severe storms capable of gusty winds and small hail. Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday night caused substantial property damage in North Texas, including a heavy roof collapse and blown-out walls at a Watauga auto shop. A partial lunar eclipse will be visible over North Texas on Thursday night, starting at 9:33 p.m. and peaking at 11:12 p.m.



More heat and isolated storms are possible on Thursday after a day of severe weather that left behind damage in parts of North Texas.

Thursday Forecast

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A weak boundary nearby will keep some clouds and low rain chances in the forecast for Thursday.

Any storms that develop will be capable of gusty winds and small hail. Areas in western North Texas and Central Texas have a higher risk.

Highs will range from the mid-90s to low 100s. But a Heat Advisory from the National Weather Service remains in place for most of North Texas. It will still feel like 105 at times.

7-Day Forecast

Our ridge of high pressure builds eastward, shutting off rain chances starting this weekend.

Above normal temperatures continue through next week, with no rain or relief in sight.

Fire Danger

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The fire threat will be slightly lower on Thursday than it was earlier in the week.

However, it’s still dry out there and folks should still take precautions to prevent fires.

Smoke from the ongoing wildfires out in Palo Pinto and Jack counties could be visible in other parts of North Texas.

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Partial Lunar Eclipse

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in the sky over North Texas on Thursday night into Friday morning.

The event is set to begin around 9:33 and peak at 11:12 p.m. It will continue until 12:51 a.m.

Storm Damage

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Parts of North Texas saw some downpours on Wednesday night as a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wise, Denton, and Tarrant counties. The rain looked almost sideways thanks to the wind gusts.

An auto shop on Rufe Snow Drive in Watauga, which is in northern Tarrant County, was heavily damaged. Images showed part of the roof collapsed and bricks fell from a blown-out wall.

Storms also flared up just south of the DFW area overnight. A camera on Interstate 35E just north of Hillsboro showed rain and lightning shortly after midnight.

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