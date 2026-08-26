Dallas police investigate fatal shooting of driver after pedestrian struck

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The Brief 20-year-old Aniya Edwards died at a hospital after being shot Tuesday night on West Virginia Drive in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Edwards was driving a car and struck a pedestrian who is expected to survive. Police have not identified a suspect or motive.



A woman is dead, and another person was injured after a shooting and auto pedestrian accident in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

What we know:

Police were called to West Virginia Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

When they arrived, they found a person who’d been hit by a car. And as their investigation continued, they found the woman who had been driving that car.

Aniya Edwards, 20, had gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital, police said.

The pedestrian she hit is expected to be okay.

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What we don't know:

Police are still working to identify who shot Edwards and what led to the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. M. Christian at 469-670-4735 or email him at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov.