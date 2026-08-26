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Dallas police investigate fatal shooting of driver after pedestrian struck

By
FOX 4
Dallas
Published August 26, 2026 12:53 PM CDT
Published August 26, 2026 12:53 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • 20-year-old Aniya Edwards died at a hospital after being shot Tuesday night on West Virginia Drive in the Red Bird area of Dallas.
    • Edwards was driving a car and struck a pedestrian who is expected to survive.
    • Police have not identified a suspect or motive.

DALLAS - A woman is dead, and another person was injured after a shooting and auto pedestrian accident in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

What we know:

Police were called to West Virginia Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

When they arrived, they found a person who’d been hit by a car. And as their investigation continued, they found the woman who had been driving that car.

Aniya Edwards, 20, had gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital, police said.

The pedestrian she hit is expected to be okay.

Featured

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-35E in Dallas
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Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-35E in Dallas

Dallas police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian on northbound Interstate 35E near Oak Lawn Avenue early Wednesday morning.

What we don't know:

Police are still working to identify who shot Edwards and what led to the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. M. Christian at 469-670-4735 or email him at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Dallas Police Department and officers at the scene of the accident.

DallasCrime and Public Safety