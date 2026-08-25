MO3 Murder: Jury selection continues in Dallas rapper murder-for-hire trial

The Brief Jury selection is underway in Dallas for Kewon White, the alleged gunman charged in the 2020 murder-for-hire shooting of rapper MO3. Prosecutors claim the deadly I-35 shooting was orchestrated by rival rapper Yella Beezy, who has pleaded not guilty to capital murder. Opening statements could begin as soon as a 12-person jury is seated, with the trial expected to last about two weeks.



Jury selection continues Tuesday in a Dallas murder trial involving feuding rappers.

Rapper MO3 was fatally shot on Interstate 35 back in 2020. Prosecutors allege the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire plot organized by rapper Yella Beezy.

Kewon White, the alleged gunman, will be the first of three defendants to stand trial.

Jury Selection Underway

Kewon White

What we know:

Jury selection began on Monday in White’s case and continued on Tuesday morning.

Judge Chika Anyiam was hoping to narrow down a pool of 77 prospective jurors to a panel of 12.

Opening statements could begin soon after a jury is seated, or the judge may decide to wait until Wednesday morning.

FOX 4 is planning to livestream the opening statements and trial testimony once it begins on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The trial is expected to last about two and a half weeks.

What they're saying:

A local expert shared some insight into what evidence might play into jury selection.

"They will want to know if the prospective jurors, what their feelings are with regard to rap music, what their feelings are with regards to how seriously they might take those lyrics," said Alison Richardson, a trial consultant who specializes in jury selection and jury decisions.

Bloggers Banned

Dig deeper:

Several bloggers were banned from the courtroom on Monday, with the judge citing "intimidation" as the reason for removal.

They were harassing and recording video of the potential jurors, according to reports from the courtroom.

MO3 Murder

The backstory:

MO3, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was gunned down in the middle of the busy interstate. The deadly shooting shocked the local hip-hop community.

But prosecutors allege it wasn’t random. They believe Noble was targeted as part of a murder-for-hire plot.

Prosecutors argue there was a long-running feud between Noble and Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway.

Conway is accused of orchestrating the killing and hiring Kewon White to carry it out. He pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denies involvement.

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White is already serving time for an unrelated gun charge. He now faces capital murder for MO3’s death.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder. Prosecutors said he was in the car with White and was seen in surveillance video walking up Noble while wearing a ski mask.

What's next:

While White is the first defendant to face trial, the judge told Conway and Brown’s legal teams to be ready to start this week too if something changes.