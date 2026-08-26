Trackdown: East Oak Cliff homicide suspect takes off on foot after convenience store shooting

The Brief On June 3, Joshua Hardaman III was shot outside a convenience store in the 3500 block of Lancaster Road in Dallas. Hardaman III succumbed to his injuries on June 23. The shooting occurred after a brief argument with an unknown suspect, who took off on foot down Leacrest Drive after the incident. Dallas Police Det. Kenneth Casterol is asking the public for help identifying the suspect. If you have any information, contact him at (469) 781-1261 or kenneth.casterol@dallaspolice.gov.



A June shooting in East Oak Cliff left a man dead, and Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who took off on foot.

Dream Food Market shooting

What we know:

On June 3 at around 3:10 p.m., Dallas POlice responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Lancaster Road near the Dream Food Market convenience store.

Police found 25-year-old Joshua Hardaman III had been shot by an unknown suspect who fled the scene after the incident.

Joshua Hardaman III

Hardaman III was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On June 23, he died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance footage from the incident shows Hardaman III meeting up with an unknown individual at the convenience store.

A verbal exchange ensued between the two individuals before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Hardaman III.

Later, the suspect was captured on doorbell surveillance video running down Leacrest Drive after the shooting.

What we don't know:

We don't know the identity of the suspect.

He is seen wearing a gray jacket with the hood up, short black pants, and black and white tennis shoes in surveillance video.

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What you can do:

Dallas Police Det. Kenneth Casterol is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in the June 3 shooting.

"This was three o'clock in the afternoon during the day, so somebody had to be walking by, driving by," Casterol tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact Det. Casterol at (469) 781-1261 or kenneth.casterol@dallaspolice.gov.