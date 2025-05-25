Dallas weather: Overnight storms could bring hail, flooding

The Brief Most of the Sunday is expected to be hot. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a risk of hail, wind and flooding.



There is a chance for rain and storms overnight into the morning of Memorial Day.

Sunday Forecast: Hot early, storms late

For most of us, the majority of Sunday will be hot and humid.

We expect plenty of sunshine in the afternoon and temperatures will soar into the 90s.

There is a low chance for a rain shower or rumble of thunder to the southeast and along the Red River.

The action picks up overnight.

After 9 or 10 o'clock to our west, and we will see them move through the Metroplex overnight and into Monday morning.

The biggest risks are for wind and golf ball-sized hail. There is a tornado threat, but it is very low.

It is important to note that not all storms will be severe.

Memorial Day Forecast: Stormy, wet

The highest coverage for rain will be in the morning hours.

The severe weather threat will stick around for the first part of tomorrow and the flood threat will increase as we go through the day.

Overall, we expected up to three inches of rain in a very short window.

We are watching to see where our front will stall.

If it stalls near the I-20 corridor, then we will have more thunderstorms around the Metroplex.

7-Day Forecast

Looking forward, we have cooler than normal temperatures.

We say goodbye to the 90s for at least a little while.

At this point, we expect more storms on Thursday and then a nice end to the week.