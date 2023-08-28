This August we have seen several heat records fall, but we will be getting a break from the triple-digits as the month comes to an end.

High temperatures are expected to be around 95 degrees on Monday, which is much lower than we had seen.

The mid-90s temperatures will come with a north breeze and lower humidity.

Tuesday morning the low is expected to be 74 degrees which will be the nicest morning we've seen in a while.

Temperatures should stay below the century-mark through Wednesday before we hit triple-digits again on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

So far this year we have seen 47 days at or above 100 degrees, which is the tied for 6th most of all time. We will likely pass 1956 to take over the 5th spot, but beating out 1954 for the 4th spot looks unlikely.

Sadly, rain chances are not in the future for most of the area this week.

The only chance at showers is in the far southeast this evening.