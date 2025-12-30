Dallas weather: A final taste of winter before 2026 starts with a springlike warm-up

article

The Brief Tuesday marks the last day of below-average temperatures for the year, starting with a frigid morning before sunshine brings a slight afternoon recovery. A significant warming trend begins Wednesday, with clear skies and pleasant temperatures in the 60s expected for New Year’s Eve celebrations. The first week of the new year will stay unseasonably warm, with temperatures potentially reaching the 70s or even 80 degrees as Gulf moisture returns to North Texas.



If you’re looking for winter weather to close out the year, Tuesday is your last chance before temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s for the New Year’s holiday.

Tuesday Forecast

Skies cleared Monday night, allowing temperatures to drop significantly amid light winds. While Tuesday morning will start cold, plenty of sunshine and dry air will help temperatures recover quickly.

DFW will remain a few degrees below average Tuesday, though it should be a pleasant December day. The last of this cold lingers Tuesday night under clear skies and light winds.

New Year’s Eve Forecast

A warming trend begins Wednesday to close out 2025. Temperatures will turn mild rapidly, with sunshine pushing afternoon highs into the 60s. New Year’s Eve will remain clear, with temperatures cooling to near 50 degrees by midnight.

7-Day Forecast

Cloud cover increases Thursday with temperatures in the 60s. If the clouds clear early, some areas could reach the 70s.

Clouds will exit Friday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Because the air mass starts so mild that morning, the afternoon won't feel particularly cool despite a shifting north wind. If the front is delayed, expect more highs in the 70s.

Saturday will be on the "cooler" side of that front, but with highs in the 60s, it will be far from a deep freeze, says Evan Andrews. Most of the nation's true cold air will be bottled up in the Great Lakes and the Northeast this first weekend of 2026. Northwest winds aloft will keep our skies mainly sunny and pleasant.

Weekend temperatures will climb back into the 70s. That warmth should last into early next week as Gulf moisture returns. We may even see temperatures approach 80 degrees again. While rain is possible, the next major storm system isn't expected to reach Texas until the middle or end of next week.