The Brief Quiet, mild weather continues through the rest of the week with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight fog is possible tonight before a Saturday night cold front brings low shower chances and cooler Sunday temperatures. Another weather system arrives next Tuesday, with potential rain on Thanksgiving Day still uncertain.



North Texans can expect pleasant temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the rest of the week.

A cold front arrives Saturday night, bringing cooler weather and potential rain chances for Thanksgiving week.

Midweek forecast and morning fog

What we know:

Clearing skies will create a pleasant Wednesday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

Winds remain light out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Dense fog is possible for the Thursday morning commute, which could reduce driving visibility.

Thursday will feature more clouds throughout the day, keeping high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Friday afternoon and evening will bring a break in the clouds, creating ideal conditions for outdoor plans.

DFW 7-Day Forecast

Looking ahead to the weekend and Thanksgiving

What we don't know:

While a weather disturbance will arrive by Tuesday of next week, forecast models are uncertain about its exact path.

Some models track the system north, while others show it moving directly across Texas.

FOX 4's weather team will continue to track this disturbance. Models will become more accurate as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

By the numbers:

30s and 40s: Morning low temperatures across the region Wednesday, including 38 degrees in Denton and mid-40s in Dallas and Fort Worth. Mineral Wells, Granbury, Sherman and McKinney all saw temperatures dip into the upper 30s.

66: Tuesday's high temperature, which the DFW area expects to reach by lunchtime Wednesday.

70: The expected high temperature for Wednesday afternoon.