Dallas Weather: Mild weather continues ahead of weekend front, potential Thanksgiving rain
DALLAS - North Texans can expect pleasant temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the rest of the week.
A cold front arrives Saturday night, bringing cooler weather and potential rain chances for Thanksgiving week.
Midweek forecast and morning fog
What we know:
Clearing skies will create a pleasant Wednesday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.
Winds remain light out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Dense fog is possible for the Thursday morning commute, which could reduce driving visibility.
Thursday will feature more clouds throughout the day, keeping high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Friday afternoon and evening will bring a break in the clouds, creating ideal conditions for outdoor plans.
DFW 7-Day Forecast
Looking ahead to the weekend and Thanksgiving
What we don't know:
While a weather disturbance will arrive by Tuesday of next week, forecast models are uncertain about its exact path.
Some models track the system north, while others show it moving directly across Texas.
FOX 4's weather team will continue to track this disturbance. Models will become more accurate as we get closer to Thanksgiving.
Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth
By the numbers:
- 30s and 40s: Morning low temperatures across the region Wednesday, including 38 degrees in Denton and mid-40s in Dallas and Fort Worth. Mineral Wells, Granbury, Sherman and McKinney all saw temperatures dip into the upper 30s.
- 66: Tuesday's high temperature, which the DFW area expects to reach by lunchtime Wednesday.
- 70: The expected high temperature for Wednesday afternoon.
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4's Ali Turiano.