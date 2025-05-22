Dallas weather: Storm threats return before cold front cools Memorial Day
DALLAS - One thing we know about Texas weather: It can change in an instant. That’s the case this Memorial Day weekend in North Texas. In the Lone Star State, you never quite know what you're going to get.
Thursday forecast: Severe risks return
Thursday will be warmer, with a noticeable jump in humidity by evening. A storm system is expected to move into the area, bringing scattered showers and highs around 90 degrees.
The strongest storms could bring wind gusts between 55 and 65 mph and hail up to the size of ping-pong balls. The storm window is expected between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Storms should taper off by late evening, with quiet weather expected overnight.
Memorial Day weekend weather in DFW
Friday will start with more cloud cover, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s with continued humidity.
Saturday will be hot, humid and breezy, with highs climbing just above 90 degrees in many areas.
On Sunday, another storm system approaches, though most of the activity is expected after sunset. Severe storms are possible overnight, with threats including strong winds, hail and heavy rain.
A cold front is expected to arrive later this weekend, slowing down into Memorial Day. While some showers are still possible, the day should be cooler, with highs in the 70s.
7-Day Forecast
After Monday’s front moves through, temperatures are forecast to stay below average for a few days. Tuesday looks dry, with only a slight chance of showers on Wednesday. The cooler air should help reduce the risk of severe weather into midweek.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service.