Dallas weather: Memorial Day weekend forecast

The Brief Hot and humid Saturday in North Texas with a very low chance of rain. Sunday storm chances increasing significantly Sunday night bringing wind and hail risks. Memorial Day is expected to be rainy, with strong to severe storms possible in the morning and potentially again later.



Most of your Memorial Day weekend will be rain-free, but there is a chance that we could see storms Sunday night into Monday.

Saturday Forecast: Hot, humid

Right now, it is all about the warmth and mugginess.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s. For most of us it will feel like 100, but for the most part things will be quiet.

There is a low chance of a thunderstorm to approach the Red River to the far northwest on Saturday.

The rain coverage is only about 10 percent at most.

Sunday Forecast: Hotter temps, possible storms late

Sunday afternoon will be near 100 in actual temperatures with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

There is a chance at a few isolated pop-up showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

Rain chances sit at 20 percent for the afternoon, but that jumps up to 60 percent on Sunday night.

Scattered thunderstorms and severe risk will increase.

The storms are mostly a damaging wind and hail threat.

Much of the area is a 1 or 2 on the Storm Prediction Center's 1 to 5 scale.

Memorial Day Forecast: Rainy Monday

The rain is expected to stick around during the morning hours of Memorial Day. On Monday morning, strong to severe storms are still possible.

We expect a second round of rain in the afternoon and evening. How strong they will be on Monday afternoon depends on the first round.

It may stabilize us enough that we don't see as much rain in the afternoon, but there is a possibility for more thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

We may see less coverage in the afternoon and evening, but we could still have that thunderstorm risk with the damaging winds and hail.

Download the FOX 4 WAPP so you have a way to sever weather alerts.

7-Day Forecast