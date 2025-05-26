LIVE Dallas weather: Storms drop 3+ inches of rain; Showers return Monday evening

article

The Brief Severe storms dropped over 3 inches of rain in parts of North Texas early Monday. Conditions have calmed down, but more showers are expected Monday night. Temps will be in the high 70s and 80s this week.



It was a loud night across North Texas as heavy rain and severe storms moved through early Monday, dropping more than 3 inches in some areas. Conditions have since quieted down across the Metroplex.

Monday Forecast

The severe threat has ended for most North Texans, but additional showers are expected Monday evening.

The strongest storms could have marginal hail-wind risks, with the heaviest in DFW south.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s, with the highest rain chances south of I-20.

LIVE: Dallas-Fort Worth Radar

7-Day Forecast

Tuesday and Wednesday will be calmer, with only spotty showers possible. Highs will range from the low to mid-80s.

Rain chances increase again on Thursday, with the potential for heavier downpours along with low-end wind and hail risks. The system is expected to clear out by Friday.

A few more showers are possible Saturday night.