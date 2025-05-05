Dallas weather: Flooding, severe weather risks return to DFW

article

The Brief Rain returns to North Texas this week and will stick around until Friday. Tuesday's forecast brings possible severe weather risk, with potential flooding, hail, and winds. Mother's Day weekend is looking to clear out, with sunny skies with warmer temps.



Don't forget an umbrella this week! After a sunny weekend, severe storm risks are back in North Texas.

Monday's Forecast

Clouds will continue to increase throughout Monday, with humidity also on the rise. Scattered showers are expected to begin around midday west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, moving into the Metroplex by the evening. Rain is possible but less likely in eastern areas. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible Monday night. Cloud cover will help keep temperatures in the 70s.

Tuesday's Forecast

Widespread showers and storms are likely Tuesday, with one to two inches of rainfall possible. Flooding will be the main concern, but there is also a risk of severe weather in the DFW area. Threats include hail, damaging wind and flash floods. Areas to the east and southeast may see a low-end tornado risk. Storms are expected to move out by late afternoon, with drier conditions to end the day.

7-Day Forecast

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the workweek, with drier air and only low chances for showers. Rain chances increase again late Wednesday night into Thursday, along with more cloud cover. Isolated storms may produce small hail, and temperatures will remain cooler, staying in the 70s.

Mother's Day Weekend Forecast

Skies are expected to clear Friday, setting up a beautiful Mother’s Day weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Mornings will be briefly cool, with mild and warm afternoons. Highs will be in the 70s, with some areas reaching the 80s by Sunday.