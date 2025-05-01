Dallas Weather: May starts out quiet then storm chances return

The Brief Most of North Texas will be quiet on Thursday. There are only isolated storms in the forecast for our far southern counties in the evening. Storm chances return on Friday. The weekend looks ideal for people with outdoor plans.



After a day of storms, Thursday looks cloudy and foggy but quiet. But more storms return to the forecast later this week.

Weather Forecast Today

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, clouds and fog on Thursday morning will burn off as the sun comes out. It should be a nice afternoon with temperatures in the 80s.

There’s a chance for an isolated storm on Thursday evening, especially south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Friday Forecast

The higher storm coverage returns on Friday morning.

The big question is whether they race through and that’s the end of it, or die off and yield additional afternoon storms.

It’s still too soon to answer that question.

Weekend Forecast

The good news is the front looks to have enough push to clear the area. That means it will be a nice weekend for outdoor plans.

Saturday should have clear skies with temps in the upper 70s.

Sunday also looks nice with continued mild May temperatures.

7-Day Forecast

Storm chances return next week with possible strong to severe weather on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.