Dallas Weather: Rain will linger Monday through rush hour

Overnight storms dumped a lot of rain across North Texas and will likely linger through the Monday morning rush hour.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said the storms late Sunday into Monday fortunately were not severe.

"Plain old, garden variety, not going to do much to you in terms of active weather rain it is going to make the roads wet and wet roads will make for some slow commuting this morning," he said.

Monday morning’s storms are expected to exit by mid-morning.

The afternoon will be nice and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Then, a Pacific cold front will arrive late Monday afternoon (4-7 p.m.) with cooler air and a possible shower or two.

You should feel the cooler air shift in by sunset.

Live Weather Radar - North Texas

7-Day Forecast

A cold front will drop temperatures into the lower 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But by Thursday and Friday, it will start warming up again.

Highs will be back in the 80s by the weekend.