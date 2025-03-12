Dallas weather: Severe storms possible Wednesday, extreme wildfire risk

The Brief North Texas will see a warm day Wednesday before severe storms develop in the afternoon, bringing the risk of large hail and strong winds. Dry, gusty conditions will elevate fire risks throughout the week, especially on Friday when winds could reach 50 mph. Cooler air moves in this weekend, dropping temperatures before another warm up next week.



A warm day is ahead for the Metroplex, but there’s a chance for severe storms capable of producing large hail and gusty winds.

Wednesday's Forecast: Severe Storms Possible

What we know:

Tuesday will start off mild and calm before severe weather moves in later in the day.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s across most of DFW. By the afternoon, Gulf moisture will push in, bringing a chance for storms to develop between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. These storms could produce large hail and strong, dry winds, which will also elevate the risk of grass fires.

By late evening, skies will clear, leading to a mild night.

Thursday's Forecast: Warm and Sunny

What's next:

Thursday will be unseasonably warm, with highs in the mid-80s. Expect sunny skies in the morning, with some high clouds moving in during the afternoon.

Friday’s Forecast: High Fire Risk, Strong Winds

A new weather system will move in Friday, clearing out moisture and eliminating rain chances.

Dry winds and warm temperatures will create a high risk for grass fires. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph in the afternoon, potentially kicking up dust across the area.

Weekend Look Ahead: Cooler and Sunny

Cooler air will settle in Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 70s.

Sunday will bring similar conditions before temperatures warm back up early next week.

7-Day Forecast