Break out the coats and umbrellas, it will be a cold and rainy end to February.

MORE FROM FOX 4 WEATHER

Thursday Forecast: Rain

Many North Texans woke up to rain, and some people even saw sleet on Thursday morning.

The moisture overhead has been able to cool the dry air above the surface, leading to a bit of sleet pellets mixed in with the scattered showers.

Showers covered 30 to 40 percent of the area in the morning.

That coverage is expected to increase throughout the day.

Some people woke up to temperatures in the high 30s. We will see temperatures climb to the upper 40s and lower 50s before a second batch of storms move through the area.

The showers should move out of the area shortly after sunset. There may be a few lingering storms that stick around until about 10 p.m. in some areas.

Friday Forecast: Return of the Warmth

After our two-day stint of cooler weather, temperatures are expected to be back in the upper 60s and 70s for the first day of March.

The rain will be a thing of the past on Friday.

We will wake up to a few clouds, but there will be ample sunshine by Friday afternoon.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures should climb into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a breeze, but there shouldn't be any complaints about this weekend.

The chance of rain returns Monday night, with a small chance in the evening hours.

There is a shot at limited coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.