The cold weather from this weekend is sticking around on Monday, and today we get to add rain into the mix.

Much of the Metroplex will see rain this morning through the early afternoon.

The highest coverage is to the east of I-35.

Fortunately, it won't be cold enough for any ice or snow here in North Texas, but Oklahoma could see some to our north.

The rain is expected to move out of the area tonight.

When the rain leaves, the cold weather will stick around for most of the week.

7-Day Forecast

Things will stay dry the rest of the week, but you will be wearing sweaters and jackets for the rest of the week.

Monday's cloud cover should break on Tuesday, letting us get a shot at the sun. In addition to the cold, we could see some brisk breezes on Tuesday.

Low temperatures will stay in the 30s throughout the week, with highs tapping out in the 50s.

Temperatures will start getting colder on Friday.