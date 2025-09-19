Dallas weather: Last weekend of summer brings heat, isolated storms

article

The Brief The last weekend of summer will be hot and mostly dry for North Texas, with temperatures staying in the 90s. Scattered storms are possible, with the best chances for rain occurring north of the Metroplex on Friday and a slight chance of storms over the weekend. The forecast for the official start of fall on Monday will feel more like summer, with highs in the 90s and gusty, humid winds.



It's the final weekend of summer, and North Texas will stay hot a little longer. The forecast calls for temperatures to remain in the 90s, with low chances for scattered showers and storms, before the official start of fall on Monday.

Weekend Forecast

Friday's storms in Oklahoma could trigger a storm or two in North Texas Friday afternoon. The Dallas-Fort Worth area will be hot again with light winds, and the bulk of the Metroplex is expected to stay dry. A pollution watch is in effect because of this.

Saturday and Sunday will see similar weather with south winds and hot air. A few small disturbances are capable of triggering isolated storms. Saturday is likely to be dry with temperatures in the low 90s and winds around 15 mph. Sunday may see slightly more storm coverage at 20%, with stronger winds up to 22 mph and noticeably more humidity.

7-Day Forecast

The first day of fall is Monday, but it won't feel like it. The forecast calls for gusty, humid winds with highs in the 90s. There are no storm chances at this time. Average temperatures next week will be in the mid-80s.