Dallas Weather: Rain chances for Labor Day weekend
DALLAS - The Labor Day weekend calls for several rounds of showers and storms in North Texas. But, there will also be cooler breaks in the clouds – perfect for watching football!
Forecast Today
According to the FOX 4 Weather team, we have a very unusual weekend set up, with widespread showers and storms and highs well below normal in the 80s. We'll take it!
Rain looks likely through the morning hours today until the first part of the afternoon. There could be a few afternoon showers south, near a stalled boundary, but coverage remains highest this morning.
Live Radar
Sunday Forecast
Tomorrow morning, additional showers and storms look to spread in with the potential for heavy rain. Showers taper off after about midday, once again. Highs stay in the low 80s tomorrow.
Labor Day Forecast
The highs inch a little higher on Labor Day, with just low shower chances possible. Enjoy!
7-Day Forecast
The Source: The information in this story comes from weather updates from the FOX 4 Weather team.