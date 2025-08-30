Dallas Weather: Rain chances for Labor Day weekend

The Brief Rain is likely on Saturday morning, with much cooler temperatures and fewer clouds later in the day. More heavy rain is possible on Sunday. Temps will still be in the 80s. Highs will be the upper 80s on Labor Day and the rain chance is lower.,



The Labor Day weekend calls for several rounds of showers and storms in North Texas. But, there will also be cooler breaks in the clouds – perfect for watching football!

Forecast Today

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, we have a very unusual weekend set up, with widespread showers and storms and highs well below normal in the 80s. We'll take it!

Rain looks likely through the morning hours today until the first part of the afternoon. There could be a few afternoon showers south, near a stalled boundary, but coverage remains highest this morning.

Live Radar

Sunday Forecast

Tomorrow morning, additional showers and storms look to spread in with the potential for heavy rain. Showers taper off after about midday, once again. Highs stay in the low 80s tomorrow.

Labor Day Forecast

The highs inch a little higher on Labor Day, with just low shower chances possible. Enjoy!

7-Day Forecast