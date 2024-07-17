Dallas weather: Summer cold front to drop temperatures, rain on North Texas

A summer cold front is coming!

The front is expected to move through North Texas today. It will drop temperatures and some rain depending on where you live.

We expect to see some isolated showers and storms on Wednesday.

Some of those storms could be on the strong side.

The Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk of severe weather for part of the area on Wednesday. That's a 1 out of 5 on the scale.

The main risk is gusty winds.

The spotty storms are expected to cross the area in the mid to late afternoon.

Those storms will push south as we move into the overnight hours.

7-Day Forecast

We could see some rain in the early morning hours.

Temperatures will top out on Thursday at around 92 degrees. That's a nice break for July!

Friday will also see temps in the low 90s before rain and storm chances return for the weekend.

Models show 1 to 2 inches of rain in the area over the next 7 days.

That will help keep lake levels high and the drought away as we move toward the driest part of the year.