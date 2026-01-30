Dallas Weather: Another Arctic blast arrives this weekend

The Brief A new Arctic blast arrives Friday night, bringing overnight lows into the teens and low 20s. A Cold Weather Advisory starts Friday night, with single-digit wind chills expected through Saturday morning; however, no precipitation is forecast. A significant warm-up begins early next week with highs reaching near 50 by Sunday, followed by scattered rain chances on Tuesday.



After mostly thawing out, another Arctic blast is on the way. Temperatures will drop over the weekend with more single-digit wind chills.

Friday Forecast

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, another Arctic blast is here to start our weekend. Expect a chilly Friday with highs only in the mid-40s.

On Friday night, a Cold Weather Advisory goes into effect. Lows drop into the teens to the low 20s, with wind chills in the single digits.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Thankfully, there’s no precipitation in the forecast.

Weekend Forecast

After the frigid start to Saturday, temperatures will only climb to near the freezing mark for the afternoon. Another very cold night is on tap for Saturday night into Sunday. Lows will once again drop in the upper teens to low 20s.

Southerly winds and full sunshine return on Sunday, which will help us climb back close to 50 degrees by the afternoon.

7-Day Forecast

A nice warm-up begins early next week, ahead of another cold front on Tuesday.

Scattered rain showers return with the front, especially east of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Temperatures will only slightly cool down behind it through the rest of next week.