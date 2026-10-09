Dallas Weather: Hurricane Isaias Gulf Coast impact & local weather forecast

The Brief Large temperature swings are expected to continue, with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s giving way to afternoon highs around 90 to 91 degrees. DFW residents will not feel direct impacts from Hurricane Isaias. A hurricane warning is in effect from far southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.



Dallas morning forecast

Despite Hurricane Isaias's intensity along the coast, DFW residents will feel zero direct impacts. High pressure and a weak weekend disturbance will keep the remnants of Hurricane Isaias far to the east.

Instead, clear skies, low humidity, and warm temperatures will dominate the weekend. Large temperature swings are expected to continue, with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s giving way to afternoon highs around 90 to 91 degrees.

That is roughly 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Light winds and bright sunshine have also triggered an air quality alert for Friday afternoon due to ozone buildup. Residents with respiratory issues are advised to take extra precautions.

Winds are forecast to pick up by late Sunday, with humidity and cloud cover slowly rising early next week ahead of a slight chance for rain by midweek.

7-day forecast

Hurricane Isaias Update

What we know:

Hurricane Isaias continues to churn toward the southern Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm, with maximum sustained winds picking up to 110 mph and central pressure dropping.

The storm is expected to strengthen slightly in warm Gulf waters before reaching land. However, wind shear and dry air coming off land should cause the hurricane to weaken right around landfall.

A hurricane warning is in effect from far southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, while tropical storm watches extend into central Alabama.

Heavy rainfall is expected across the southern Gulf Coast through Sunday, with widespread totals between 4 and 7 inches and isolated areas getting up to 12 inches.

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