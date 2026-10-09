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Dallas Weather: Hurricane Isaias Gulf Coast impact & local weather forecast

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FOX 4
Weather
Published October 9, 2026 5:45 AM CDT
Published October 9, 2026 5:45 AM CDT
Dallas weather: October 9 morning forecast
Dallas weather: October 9 morning forecast

Dallas weather: October 9 morning forecast

Hurricane Isaias approaches the Gulf Coast with 110 mph winds and rain, while high pressure keeps local weather warm, clear, and dry.

The Brief

    • Large temperature swings are expected to continue, with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s giving way to afternoon highs around 90 to 91 degrees.
    • DFW residents will not feel direct impacts from Hurricane Isaias. 
    • A hurricane warning is in effect from far southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. 

Dallas morning forecast 

DALLAS - Despite Hurricane Isaias's intensity along the coast, DFW residents will feel zero direct impacts. High pressure and a weak weekend disturbance will keep the remnants of Hurricane Isaias far to the east.

Instead, clear skies, low humidity, and warm temperatures will dominate the weekend. Large temperature swings are expected to continue, with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s giving way to afternoon highs around 90 to 91 degrees. 

That is roughly 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Light winds and bright sunshine have also triggered an air quality alert for Friday afternoon due to ozone buildup. Residents with respiratory issues are advised to take extra precautions.

Winds are forecast to pick up by late Sunday, with humidity and cloud cover slowly rising early next week ahead of a slight chance for rain by midweek.

7-day forecast 

Hurricane Isaias Update 

What we know:

Hurricane Isaias continues to churn toward the southern Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm, with maximum sustained winds picking up to 110 mph and central pressure dropping. 

The storm is expected to strengthen slightly in warm Gulf waters before reaching land. However, wind shear and dry air coming off land should cause the hurricane to weaken right around landfall.

A hurricane warning is in effect from far southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, while tropical storm watches extend into central Alabama.

Heavy rainfall is expected across the southern Gulf Coast through Sunday, with widespread totals between 4 and 7 inches and isolated areas getting up to 12 inches.

Related

Isaias strengthens to strong Category 2 hurricane with 105-mph winds, forecasted to become Cat. 3 on Friday
article

Isaias strengthens to strong Category 2 hurricane with 105-mph winds, forecasted to become Cat. 3 on Friday

Hurricane Isaias has become a strong Category 2 storm as it moves north across the Gulf.

LIVE RADAR 

The Source: This information in this article comes from Fox 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps.

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