Dallas weather: Tornado watch issued for North Texas, more severe storms possible

The Brief Overnight storms brought 90 mph winds and large hail to North Texas, causing widespread damage across Fort Worth, Arlington, and Duncanville. The National Weather Service is surveying damage in areas like Runaway Bay today to confirm if any tornadoes touched down during the peak of the storm. More isolated severe storms are possible tonight, primarily along and north of I-20, with high heat and humidity expected throughout the afternoon.



Severe storms that swept across North Texas overnight left behind large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes, with additional storms now possible for late Sunday night.

What we know:

The region, including Arlington, Duncanville and Fort Worth, reported significant hail, with some stones reaching about 1.5 inches in diameter. The strongest storms moved through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, producing widespread damage and prompting multiple reports of high winds exceeding 90 mph.

A storm system that tracked from Wichita County through Jack County and into the Dallas-Fort Worth area appeared to intensify as it moved southeast, bringing hail and wind damage across the metroplex.

Tornado Watch

A tornado watch is in effect for Cooke County, Jack County, Montague County and Young County until 11:00 p.m.

EF-2 tornado confirmed in Runaway Bay on Saturday

In some areas, including Runaway Bay, damage consistent with a possible tornado was reported, though confirmation is pending. The National Weather Service planned to send survey crews Sunday morning to assess and determine whether tornadoes touched down.

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Live Radar: Potential for tennis ball sized hail

By early Sunday, most of the severe weather had cleared the immediate area, though one strong storm lingered near the Red River, particularly affecting parts of Grayson and Fannin counties. That storm is capable of producing large hail, with radar indicating the potential for stones as large as tennis balls, though such sizes had not been confirmed.

7-Day Forecast

Conditions are expected to turn warm and humid on Sunday, with temperatures rising into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by late afternoon.

However, forecasters cautioned that the region is not entirely in the clear. Updated high-resolution models indicate a chance for additional thunderstorms to develop later Sunday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. While coverage is expected to remain isolated, any storms that do form could become strong.

Rain chances remain in the forecast throughout the week, with the next better opportunity for scattered storms arriving on Tuesday. A cold front later in the week is expected to bring cooler temperatures, with temperature highs dropping from the 90s to the 80s and eventually into the upper 60s by week’s end.

Residents are encouraged to remain weather-aware, particularly given the potential for additional storm development later Sunday.

Residents are urged to "stay weather-aware" for the next two days, particularly late Sunday night and throughout Monday, and to ensure they have a way to receive weather warnings.