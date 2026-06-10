Multiple people arrested in Dallas after gang-related gunfire investigation
DALLAS - Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux says his department arrested six people on Wednesday after an exchange of gunfire that was gang-related.
Gooch Street arrests
What we know:
On June 10 at around 1:20 p.m., Dallas Police responded to an officer assist call in the 2700 block of Gooch Street in Dallas.
Police determined the officers were called to assist in locating and arresting several people after an exchange of gunfire.
No injuries were reported, and six people were arrested, DPD said.
Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux says the arrests came after an investigation into random gang-related gunfire that began yesterday and spilled into today.
What we don't know:
Comeaux says the charges being fired against the six individuals arrested are still being decided.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.