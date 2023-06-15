Today it is going to be hot and humid.

While official temperatures will likely stay below 100 today, heat indexes will be over 105 for many today.

The air will feel heavy, nasty, thick and whatever other words you can find in the thesaurus.

Heat advisories are in place for North Texas until Friday at 8 a.m., and the heat indexes will be high for even longer.

Be sure to keep and eye on your pets when possible, the sidewalks will be hot and potentially dangerous for paws.

There is a risk of storms on Thursday evening, mostly for the northern counties in our viewing area.

They start out west, and could move into the Metroplex from about 6 p.m. to midnight.

If storms do pop there is a good chance they could be severe bringing the risk of hail that we've had over the past several days.

The biggest concern would be egg-sized hail and damaging winds, but if storms do develop, coverage is not expected to be high. Many people will not see a drop of rain.

7-Day Forecast

Things should be pretty quiet tomorrow, with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Storm chances return on Saturday with a 30% chance of storms late in the day. Any storms that do develop could become severe.

For Father's Day Sunday, high temperatures are expected to reach 99 degrees.