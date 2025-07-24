Dallas weather: NTX under first heat advisory of the year as temps climb past 100
DALLAS - North Texas is under its first heat advisories of the season Thursday, with temperatures expected to feel like 105+ degrees. This marks the hottest day of the year so far.
Thursday Forecast
Heat advisories are in effect for the Dallas-Fort Worth area today as temperatures push the heat index near 105 degrees. Skies are expected to be sunny with lighter winds.
Weekend Forecast
Friday will bring even hotter conditions to Dallas-Fort Worth, with actual temperatures reaching the 100s. Lighter winds could allow air quality to deteriorate to unhealthy levels in the afternoon. An increase in tropical moisture levels will likely push the heat index past 105 degrees, with a heat advisory remaining in effect. Increased clouds are also possible later in the day, potentially producing isolated showers or storms in far southeastern areas.
Moisture in the atmosphere will continue into the weekend, allowing actual temperatures to drop back into the 90s on Saturday. However, this will lead to higher dewpoints near or above 70 degrees, resulting in continued high humidity. The heat index is forecast to remain above 100 degrees each day. Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon or Sunday.
7-Day Forecast
Temperatures are expected to be close to average on Monday, in the high 90s. Temperatures will likely jump back into the 100s as July concludes mid-week, signaling much of summer remains ahead.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and Meteorologist Evan Andrews.