Dallas weather: Hail, strong winds possible Wednesday morning, night

The Brief Multiple waves of potentially dangerous weather is expected on Wednesday. Strong winds and hail could fall in North Texas on Wednesday morning and Wednesday night. More storms are expected Friday into Saturday.



You know it's spring in Texas when there are multiple rounds of storms on the way.

North Texas could see scattered strong to severe storms on Wednesday morning and again from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The strongest storms could produce up to egg-sized hail and wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour. There is a low threat of isolated tornadoes.

Wednesday morning forecast: Hail, wind risk

Timeline:

The storms are expected to start early Wednesday morning.

An approaching cold front and stronger winds in the upper atmosphere are expected to cause storms to fire up after 3 a.m., especially to the north of the DFW area.

Those storms will move to the east through the morning. Storms are expected to develop to the south as well.

The scattered storms could bring large hail and damaging winds.

Wednesday night: Another shot at hail

Timeline:

We get a break from the storms during the afternoon and evening before the storms fire up again on Wednesday night.

As the boundary retreats to the north we expect to see more scattered to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday.

The primary threat would be hail.

The risk is mostly to the DFW Metroplex to the north.

Live Radar

7-Day Forecast

An intense upper-level storm will move our way on Friday.

Heavy rain and storms will invade the area, meaning flooding will be a big concern by Friday night into Saturday morning.

The storm will move out later on Saturday.