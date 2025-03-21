Dallas weather: Warm, windy Friday; Red Flag Warning to the west

The Brief A cool morning will give way to a warm and windy Friday. Areas to the west are under a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is a chance of rain and storms on Sunday.



After a cool morning, it will be a warm and windy Friday with high fire danger to our west.

Friday Forecast

The morning chill will be replaced by stronger winds out of the south-southwest.

Wind gusts will be over 30 miles per hour.

Because of those winds and our dry conditions, there is a risk for grass fires in our western areas that we have seen lately. A red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 a.m.

We will have plenty of sunshine later in the day and temperatures will climb to the upper 70s.

The winds will drop off this evening, with lows around 50.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny as a cold from lifts back into Oklahoma.

Winds will increase in the afternoon to evening. Winds will be over 25 miles per hour, with temperatures climbing into the 80s and even near 90 if you live out west.

Sunday will start in the 60s and winds will bring in some moisture from the Gulf. It will not be humid, but you will feel a difference in the moisture in the air.

A weak cold front will cross through the DFW area in the afternoon that could generate a couple of storms. We could see marginally gusty winds and hail, but the risk is pretty low.

The best chances to see rain will be to the east and south of Dallas.

Any storms that do form will die off in the late evening and move out of the area.

7-Day Forecast

Monday looks to be dry and warm behind the front. We will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with mostly sunny skies.

We also have a chance of additional showers later mid-week.