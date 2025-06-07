Dallas weather: Sunday night storms expected after hot, muggy weekend

The Brief North Texas faces a hot, muggy weekend with mid-90s temperatures and heat indexes near 100°F. While Saturday is mostly dry, strong to severe storms are expected Sunday night across 70-80% of the area. These Sunday night storms bring risks of damaging winds, hail, flooding, and a chance of brief tornadoes.



It will be a hot and muggy weekend in North Texas, with a shot at some strong to severe storms on Sunday night.

Saturday Forecast: Heat for all, storms possible for some

It will be hot and muggy out there on Saturday.

Highs will be in the mid 90s with a heat index climbing to at least 100 degrees.

We should see mostly sunny skies on Saturday.

We are watching some storms that could bring some rain and storms to our north and northeastern areas. There are chances through the afternoon hours and tonight.

Most of the North Texas area is not expected to see rain.

Sunday Forecast: Storms expected late

On Sunday, we expect the majority of the day will stay dry.

Temperatures will be in the mid 90s again with the heat index up over 100.

A complex of storms is expected to drop into North Texas on Sunday night with the potential for damaging, straight-line winds over 60 miles per hour.

There is a shot at hail and flooding.

There is also a chance at a brief spin-up tornado.

Coverage will be high. We expect 70 to 80 percent of the area to see storms.

Make sure you have a way to receive warnings overnight like the FOX 4 WAPP.

7-Day Forecast

Storm chances stick around for most of the week, but temperatures are expected to fall back into the 80s.