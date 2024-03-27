There is a chance we could see a few storms on Wednesday evening.

The highest chance of rain will be from about 6 to 9 p.m.

After 6 p.m. our chances ramp up, with the best shot at storms in the south and west of the Metroplex.

Most people will stay dry through the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end shot at severe weather for our western counties. The storm chances are said to be "marignal," which is a 1 out of 5 on its severe weather scale.

If the storms do become severe, the main risk will be hail and high winds.

Overall, the risk is very low.

Thursday Opening Day Forecast

The Texas Rangers season opener against the Chicago Cubs is on Thursday.

The weather should be great for tailgating.

High temperatures will climb up to the 70s on Thursday afternoon, but low temperatures in the morning are expected to be in the mid-40s.

There will be some clouds in the sky, with 8 to 12 mile per hour winds.

The game starts at 6:35 p.m., meaning conditions should be good enough to have the roof to Globe Life Field open.

Easter Sunday Forecast

Things should stay dry through the weekend, meaning your Easter Sunday egg hunt should be good to go.

Temperatures on Sunday will great.

Highs will hit 84 degrees, while lows will only be in the mid-60s.

7-Day Forecast

Our next shot at rain will be late in the day on Monday.

We expect to see scattered storms with a risk that some could be severe.

Still, coverage is only at 40% at this point.

Keep an eye on FOX 4 as we get closer to Monday.