Showers and storms are moving through the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Saturday morning.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were put in place for counties to the west of the Metroplex in the early morning hours on Saturday, but were allowed to expire.

Saturday Forecast: Rain

Showers and rumbles will weaken as they head in from the west.

There will be high coverage of showers with brief, heavy rain through the morning hours.

By mid-day we should get a break from the rain.

There is a front that is stalled to the north and west. That front will be the subject of a few strong to severe storms around 3 to 4 p.m. The storms will be lower in coverage, but would be quite strong if they are able to develop. They would likely be able to produce large hail, strong winds and even have a low tornado threat.

Areas to the north and west are under a flood threat. A flood watch is in effect for areas to the north and west of DFW.

A round of strong to severe storms possible through the overnight hours.

High temperatures will reach the high 70s on Saturday and it will be muggy.

Easter Sunday forecast: Storms early

A line of storms is expected to move through North Texas in the early morning hours.

It should impact the Metroplex by about 3 to 4 a.m.

Sunshine returns in the afternoon, with temperatures in the 70s — just in time for your Easter plans.

Rain chances continue next week.

We have a chance of rain in our forecast from Tuesday though at least Friday.