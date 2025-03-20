Dallas weather: First day of spring starts chilly, warmer days ahead

The Brief It's the first day of spring, but it still feels like winter Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the 80s and the warming trend will continue throughout the weekend. Next week looks warm with a small chance of showers.



It may be the first day of spring, but it still feels like winter Thursday morning. However, a quick turnaround is on the way, with sunny skies and lighter winds by the afternoon.

Thursday Forecast: First day of spring 2025

What we know:

Winds will be lighter than last week but still brisk Thursday morning. The afternoon will be much more pleasant, with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. Expect one more cool night across North Texas.

Friday Forecast: Sunny and warm

What's next:

Friday will be sunny and warm, with a few high clouds. Winds will pick up by midday, gusting up to 30 mph through the evening. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Weekend Forecast: Temps in the 80s

Increasing south winds will bring some moisture back into the Metroplex. Temperatures will rise into the 80s for the first weekend of spring.

Sunday will be even warmer ahead of a brief cold front moving in Sunday night. This front brings a 20% to 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly south and east of Dallas. Some storms could produce gusty winds and hail.

Next week: Warm and mostly dry

The dry pattern continues into early next week, with above-average temperatures. Skies will stay mostly sunny, with a slight chance of showers later in the week. North Texas could use the rain!

7-Day Forecast