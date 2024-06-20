Thursday is the first day of summer and North Texans should get ready to feel the heat.

Today marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. We will see 12 hours and 20 minutes of daylight on Thursday.

The clouds will start to break up and things will start to heat up.

We could see a stray shower due to the humid air mass, but anything that does fall should be minimal.

Today's average highs sit at 92 degrees.

That will crank up soon.

A high pressure area from the East Coast will build through the Tennessee valley and into Texas by the weekend.

Every day our temperatures will creep up a bit higher.

By the weekend, temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

We will be close to the triple digits early next week.

Wednesday it looks as if we could break the heat with some strong storms later in the day.

Hopefully, that will bring temperatures back down a bit.

7-Day Forecast