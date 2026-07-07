Dallas Weather: Tuesday was the first 100-degree day of the year

The Brief DFW officially recorded its first 100-degree day of the year on Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., arriving just a few days later than the July 1 average. Temperatures will continue to climb through mid-week as rain chances drop to zero by Thursday, sparking a triple-digit streak. Regional relief is expected this weekend, with widespread showers and thunderstorms forecast to break the heat wave by Sunday.



It’s official. Tuesday was the first triple-digit day of the year in North Texas.

Triple-Digit Heat

What we know:

While it’s been hot throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for the past few days, Tuesday was the first official day of triple-digit temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature hit 100 degrees at DFW Airport at 3:20 p.m.

The average first triple-digit day of the year is July 1, according to the NWS. So, the intense heat arrived just a few days behind schedule this year.

What they're saying:

"It’s plenty hot out there regardless of where you are and regardless of if it’s 99 or 100. And keep in mind that with the humidity, it feels even hotter," said FOX 4 Meteorologist Josh Johns.

7-Day Forecast

The heat will intensify mid-week as rain chances dwindle. Forecasters have capped Wednesday’s rain chances at 10% along the I-35 corridor and 20% to the east, with highs again reaching the upper 90s. Rain chances drop to zero on Thursday, paving the way for the first widespread triple-digit day of the week.

Relief is not expected until the weekend. A shifting weather pattern late Saturday into Sunday is forecast to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms back to the region, effectively breaking the triple-digit streak and pulling temperatures back down to the seasonal normal of 95 degrees by Sunday.