Video allegedly shows Pooh Shiesty robbing Gucci Mane at Dallas recording studio

The Brief Federal prosecutors obtained video showing rapper Pooh Shiesty allegedly using an AK-style pistol to force Gucci Mane to release him from his contract. The new footage, alongside group chats and five cooperating witnesses, prompted prosecutors to reject Pooh Shiesty's request for home confinement. Pooh Shiesty has pleaded not guilty to federal kidnapping and extortion charges, and faces up to life in prison when his trial begins in February.



Prosecutors revealed they now have video showing part of an alleged robbery at a Dallas recording studio that resulted in nine people being federally charged.

A court filing states the video shows rapper Pooh Shiesty demanding Gucci Mane release him from his recording contract while an armed man blocks a door.

Pooh Shiesty Video

What we know:

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., is facing kidnapping and extortion charges. In the newly filed documents, he is pictured with a big diamond chain and a black ski mask on his head.

Prosecutors filed the federal documents in response to a motion Pooh Shiesty filed last month proposing home confinement, arguing that the evidence against him didn’t warrant keeping him in custody until his trial.

However, prosecutors said the strength of the government’s case against these defendants, including Pooh Shiesty, has actually increased. They argued that obtaining the release contract and key video is proof of the planned armed robbery and kidnapping of rapper Gucci Mane in Dallas.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors claim Pooh Shiesty was unhappy with his record contract and asked Gucci Mane to meet him in Dallas in January.

Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, initially refused to sign the release. He’s labeled with the initials R.D. in the documents.

Prosecutors said Pooh Shiesty then "produced an AK-style pistol (described by victims as a "choppa"), pointed it at R.D.’s head, and repeated his demand that R.D. sign the release of the contract.

The court documents include a still image from a video that prosecutors said shows Pooh Shiesty’s father holding the release paperwork.

They also said Gucci Mane was forced to say on video "Pooh Shiesty dropped from 1017," known as 1017 Records.

According to the filing, rapper Big 30 recorded the video while co-defendant Demarcus Glover stood with a firearm to block the door.

Prosecutors said the group also stole about $450,000 in cash and jewelry.

Related article

Why it matters:

The video is a major development in the case.

Back in April, Pooh Shiesty’s attorney defended him by pointing out that the feds at the time didn’t have any video.

"They have no video of this alleged signing of the contract. They have no guns. They have no jewelry. They have none of that physical evidence," said Attorney Brad Cohen.

The filing also includes what prosecutors said is a Signal app group chat where Pooh Shiesty used the name Michael Meyers to help plan the meeting, alongside responses from other co-defendants.

"I need 6 certi for Saturday. Pulling up on wop. Plus 2 drivers," the chat messages said.

Prosecutors said "certi" refers to "certified gangsters."

At the time, Pooh Shiesty was on federal home confinement for an unrelated firearms conviction in Florida, where he was also prohibited from using drugs and alcohol.

To support their claims, prosecutors included text messages from Pooh Shiesty telling friends he was high and drunk.

"Baby. I’m drunk asf," one text said.

Prosecutors also said they have five cooperating victims and witnesses who have corroborated the evidence.

What's next:

Pooh Shiesty remains in the Kaufman County jail. He has already pleaded not guilty to the kidnapping and extortion charges.

His trial is set for February.

He’s facing up to life in federal prison.