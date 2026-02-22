Dallas weather: Freezing starts and sunny skies before temperatures warm up

The Brief North Texas stays cool through Monday, with sunny skies and overnight lows dropping below freezing in many areas. A sharp warmup begins Tuesday, with gusty winds pushing afternoon high temperatures to near 80 degrees by Wednesday. Conditions remain dry and mild for most of the week, with minimal rain chances following a dry cold front on Thursday.



Sunshine and cooler air will stick around North Texas for a little while longer before a sharp warmup arrives later this week.

After a cold start Sunday, afternoon highs are expected to climb into the mid- to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Clear skies and light winds overnight will allow temperatures to fall below freezing across much of the region.

Temperatures surge toward 80

Forecasters expect Monday morning lows to range from the mid-20s to the mid-30s.

Sunshine will continue Monday, and winds shifting to the southeast will help push afternoon temperatures close to 60 degrees.

A stronger warming trend begins Tuesday as gusty southerly winds return. High temperatures are expected to surge to near 80 degrees by Wednesday.

Dry cold front and rain chances

Another dry cold front is forecast to move through early Thursday, though conditions are expected to remain above seasonal averages and dry for much of the week.

Rain chances remain minimal as North Texas experiences a stretch of mild and predominantly dry weather.