Dallas weather: Fall weather brings cool mornings and warm afternoons this week

The Brief A dry and pleasant start to the week will feature sunshine, light northerly winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Cooler morning temperatures are expected, with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s in some areas heading into Tuesday. Significant rain is not expected over the next week.



A dry and pleasant weather pattern is taking hold across the region this week, bringing plenty of sunshine, light northerly winds, and fall-like temperatures.

Is it raining in DFW?

What we know:

The weather disturbance that moved through the area last week has pushed to the east, taking the heavy rainfall to the Southeast and leaving our region with a stretch of dryness. High temperatures will top out mainly in the low to mid-80s.

By lunchtime, clouds will clear out, making way for temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s before reaching the afternoon highs.

Tonight will bring a noticeably cooler morning for Tuesday, dropping overall temperatures into the 50s and 60s. The coolest locations outside of the Metroplex will wake up to temperatures in the 50s.

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, the dry air hasn't washed away irritants just yet; grass and elm pollen are still present across the area.

Live Radar

7-day forecast

The dry, mild trend will persist over the coming days, with no significant rain expected over the next week. Expect to see an increase in cloud cover moving in on Thursday and Friday.