Dallas weather: Easter weekend storms could bring hail, flooding, tornado risks

As Easter weekend approaches, so does the threat of severe storms across the Metroplex. Winds are picking up, humidity is increasing, and an unsettled weather pattern is setting in.

Thursday Forecast: Warm and Windy

Winds and humidity return to North Texas today. Gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph, though skies will remain mostly sunny.

Clouds are expected to build from midday into the evening, leading to more overcast conditions. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday Forecast: Humid With Spotty Showers

Friday will be warm and humid, with a 20% chance of isolated showers. Temperatures will again reach the mid-80s.

Easter Weekend Forecast: Storms and Flooding Possible

The first round of storms is expected late Friday night into Saturday morning. Some could be strong, with the potential for hail and gusty winds, particularly Saturday morning. Heavy rain is possible but is not expected to last all day.

A more intense system will move in late Saturday night, bringing widespread rain, strong storms, and the potential for hail, damaging winds, and a low tornado threat. Flooding is also possible in some areas.

The storm system is forecast to move out quickly, making way for a relatively dry Easter Sunday. Morning clouds should clear by afternoon, leaving behind pleasant conditions with highs in the 70s and dry winds.

Dry air will linger into Monday, but another round of storms—and the risk for more severe weather—returns Tuesday.