Dallas weather: Drier days coming, but spotty showers still possible in DFW

The Brief Storm chances are fading, but clouds and light fog lingers Wednesday. Temps will stay in the 70s with isolated storm chances Wednesday and south of DFW Thursday. Mother's Day weekend looks mild with some showers possible Friday and Saturday east of the Metroplex.



North Texans can expect a quieter stretch over the next few days as storm chances taper off. While widespread rain is no longer in the forecast, that doesn’t mean we’re completely in the clear—spotty showers are still possible.

Wednesday Forecast

Wednesday will begin with light winds and areas of fog, thanks to leftover moisture from recent rainfall. Skies will gradually clear in the afternoon, and temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s. A few isolated storms are possible between 3 and 8 p.m., but coverage will remain low.

Thursday Forecast

Thursday looks calm and slightly sunnier. Highs will stay in the 70s, with a slight chance of storms south of the Metroplex.

Mother's Day Weekend Forecast in DFW

Clouds and scattered showers could return midday Friday through the evening, especially east of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Extra cloud cover will keep highs in the low 70s.

Saturday will stay mild, with temperatures in the 70s and continued chances for showers east of the Metroplex.

Mother’s Day is shaping up to be a pleasant one, with dry weather, light clouds and mostly sunny skies.

7-Day Forecast

Next week brings more typical May weather to North Texas. Expect warming temperatures, more sunshine, and highs in the 80s—with some areas west of the region reaching the 90s.