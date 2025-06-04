Dallas Weather: Deadly flooding hits Dallas, unsettled stormy week ahead

article

The Brief North Texas experienced deadly flooding in Dallas and significant storm damage across the region Tuesday night, including power outages and property destruction. A man died after his truck became submerged in rapidly rising floodwaters under an Interstate 635 bridge, while a second driver managed to swim to safety. After a brief break Wednesday, more showers and storms, including potential for heavy rain and severe weather, are expected to return later this week and continue into the weekend.



After Tuesday night's severe storms and flooding, North Texas will see a briefly quieter day, but showers and storm chances are still possible throughout the week.

North Texans experienced significant damage from the overnight storms, including deadly flooding in north Dallas where high water rose rapidly.

Deadly Flash Floods in Dallas

Local perspective:

A man died after his truck was trapped in flash flooding under I-635 in north Dallas Tuesday night. Dallas officials reported multiple vehicles were stuck in high water, but one driver was able to swim to safety while the other driver died. Flood conditions were so dangerous at one point that water rescue teams had to wait before conducting their search and rescue efforts.

Strong storms in Plano dumped more than 2 inches of rain in a short period overnight. Lightning strikes and heavy rain knocked out some power sources, leaving many without power overnight. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, more than 25,000 residents across Dallas-Fort Worth were without electricity.

Wednesday Forecast

What we know:

The complex of storms has moved out, and a weak cold front is moving in this morning. A few isolated showers may still be possible in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to the east until cooler air moves in, after which it should be quieter. Far eastern areas could still see possible showers.

Clouds are expected to break Wednesday evening, and temperatures will rebound into the low 80s. These are relatively cool temperatures for early June.

Denton County Storm Damage

Strong winds in Denton County Tuesday night tore roofs off businesses and pulled down power lines. A metal roof from one business blew approximately 400 feet away. There are no reports of injuries in this area, but many are still without power. Oncor crews are working to repair power lines, though it is unclear how long repairs will take. Many vehicles in parts of Krum, Texas, also sustained damage.

7-Day Forecast

What's next:

The next batch of storms will impact West Texas Wednesday night and could potentially clip northwest counties Thursday morning. Storm chances will be low for Dallas-Fort Worth.

Muggy air will return Thursday night and into Friday. Clouds will keep temperatures in the 80s on Thursday. Extra sunshine will push temperatures back into the 90s on Friday, with a heat index near 100.

Storm complexes are possible later this week, including early Saturday morning. A stronger disturbance is also possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing higher coverage of heavy rain, lightning, and severe wind risks. Weekend temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s.

High Water Safety

What you can do:

The National Weather Service advises against walking or driving into high water. They caution against driving through flooded roadways, as the condition of the road beneath the water is unknown. Their safety slogan is: "Turn around, don't drown."

Dallas Radar

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who died has not yet been released by the medical examiner's office. Authorities have also not released information on how long the vehicles were stuck or what led the drivers into the floodwaters.