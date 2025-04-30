Expand / Collapse search
Dallas weather: Heavy rain, strong winds cause damage across North Texas

Published  April 30, 2025 2:24pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 4

The Brief

    • Severe storms moved through North Texas on Wednesday.
    • Some areas saw damaging winds, and others saw flooding due to the heavy rains.
    • A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of the area until 5 p.m.

DALLAS - Severe storms blew through North Texas on Wednesday.

Some areas saw flooding, while strong winds did damage to some areas.

Josephine wind damage

Shingles fly off home in Josephine

Strong winds caused shingles to fly off of a home in Josephine, Texas on Wednesday, April 30.

FOX 4 viewer Marilyn Corona shared video of shingles being taken off homes in Josephine's Magnolia Community.

Josephine, Texas (Courtesy: Marilyn Corona)

Photos showed winds blowing debris into the air and homes with the shingles blown off.

FOX 4 viewer Ivy Sadler also shared video of fences that were knocked down in Josephine.

Irving High School leak

Irving High School leak due to heavy rains

Heavy rains on Wednesday led to a leak Irving High School, according to the district. Students and staff had to be relocated for the rest of the school day.

Students and staff at Irving High School had to be moved on Wednesday morning because heavy rain caused a leak at the school.

Irving ISD confirmed the leak was caused by "the copious amount of rain" that fell in a short amount of time.

All students and staff members are safe, according to the district.

Some had to be moved to a different part of campus for the rest of the day.

Impacted areas of Irving High School were blocked off while teams worked to make repairs.

Mayfest preparations disrupted

Just west of downtown Fort Worth, people preparing for Mayfest had to pause their setup because of high water at the vendor entrance.

A line of trailers and trucks sat waiting for organizers to let them in.

Mike Creamer was waiting to set up an elaborate paintball game. He wasn't too worried about his truck making it through.

‘What do you think? It will eventually go down. I don’t think it's going to hurt me at all. I'm looking at the truck ahead of me. It looks shallow up there. It shouldn't be a problem," he said.

Some vehicles eventually drove through the high water. Others backed up and likely returned later.

Mayfest is set to kick off on Thursday and runs through Sunday. 

White Rock Lake flooding

FOX 4 crews spotted some standing water from the heavy rains near White Rock Lake in Dallas.

Greenville flooding

FOX 4 viewer Heather Jean shared video of flooding at her home in Greenville.

Garland flooding

Floodgates along Holford Road in Garland near the Spring Creek Forest Preserve are closed due to flooding.

Colleyville flooding

Colleyville police blocked low water crossings at Cheshire Drive and Oak Knoll Drive.

