The Brief Severe storms moved through North Texas on Wednesday. Some areas saw damaging winds, and others saw flooding due to the heavy rains. A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of the area until 5 p.m.



Josephine wind damage

FOX 4 viewer Marilyn Corona shared video of shingles being taken off homes in Josephine's Magnolia Community.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Josephine, Texas (Courtesy: Marilyn Corona)

Photos showed winds blowing debris into the air and homes with the shingles blown off.

FOX 4 viewer Ivy Sadler also shared video of fences that were knocked down in Josephine.

Irving High School leak

Students and staff at Irving High School had to be moved on Wednesday morning because heavy rain caused a leak at the school.

Irving ISD confirmed the leak was caused by "the copious amount of rain" that fell in a short amount of time.

All students and staff members are safe, according to the district.

Some had to be moved to a different part of campus for the rest of the day.

Impacted areas of Irving High School were blocked off while teams worked to make repairs.

Mayfest preparations disrupted

Just west of downtown Fort Worth, people preparing for Mayfest had to pause their setup because of high water at the vendor entrance.

A line of trailers and trucks sat waiting for organizers to let them in.

Mike Creamer was waiting to set up an elaborate paintball game. He wasn't too worried about his truck making it through.

‘What do you think? It will eventually go down. I don’t think it's going to hurt me at all. I'm looking at the truck ahead of me. It looks shallow up there. It shouldn't be a problem," he said.

Some vehicles eventually drove through the high water. Others backed up and likely returned later.

Mayfest is set to kick off on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

White Rock Lake flooding

FOX 4 crews spotted some standing water from the heavy rains near White Rock Lake in Dallas.

Greenville flooding

FOX 4 viewer Heather Jean shared video of flooding at her home in Greenville.

Garland flooding

Floodgates along Holford Road in Garland near the Spring Creek Forest Preserve are closed due to flooding.

Colleyville flooding

Colleyville police blocked low water crossings at Cheshire Drive and Oak Knoll Drive.

Do you have photos or videos of damage from today's storms? Email us at kdfw@fox.com.