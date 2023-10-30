You’re going to want to bundle up or wear layers under your costume on Halloween night in North Texas. It will be cold outside for trick-or-treating this year.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, early Tuesday morning starts out quite cold with wind chills in the 20s.

Sunny skies will eventually warm things up for a cool and pleasant day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

But a reinforcing shot of cooler air will blow through in the afternoon and winds will kick up to around 20 mph.

Clear skies at sunset mean the temperatures will drop to near 50 for trick-or-treating.

By Wednesday morning, freezing temperatures are expected throughout most of North Texas.

There are Freeze Watches & Warnings in effect through 9 a.m. Wednesday.