Dallas weather: Cold front to drop temperatures this weekend

Dallas weather: Oct. 12 afternoon forecast

FOX 4 meteorologist Dylan Federico takes a look at the cooldown ahead and what else you can expect from the weather in North Texas.

This weekend might the beginning of sweater weather in North Texas.

A cold front in moving through our area on Friday and should drop temperatures to a level where things feel like fall.

Expect to some clouds on early Friday morning before the cold front drops into the Metroplex.

The front should be in the Red River in the mid-morning and move south and east through North Texas.

Highs on Friday will be in the 80s, but those drop to the 70s over the weekend. 

Conditions will be beautiful on Saturday for viewing the annular eclipse in the morning.

Highs will top out in the mid-70s on Saturday and in the low 70s on Sunday.

The big story though is the lows this week! 

Expect to wake up to temperatures in the 50s for the weekend and into next week.

On Tuesday, lows are expected to fall into the 40s!

After a long, hot summer. It appears fall is finally here.