Dallas weather: Fall weather arrives with brisk winds and morning chills in 30s

The Brief The week starts with unseasonably warm Monday highs near 80 degrees, but a strong cold front is set to arrive Monday night, bringing a sharp change in air masses. Tuesday will feature strong winds (gusts up to 40 mph) and rapidly dropping temperatures, resulting in noticeable wind chills as lows fall into the 40s. The remainder of the workweek, including Thursday morning, will be significantly colder than average, with lows in the 30s and daytime highs struggling to reach 60 degrees, before a slight warm-up into the 70s for Halloween Friday afternoon.



North Texas is finally preparing for true autumn weather this week, with brisk winds and morning chills dropping into the 30s.

Monday Forecast: Still Warm!

Monday starts with low clouds and fog. A warm front moves through in the afternoon, heating the area. Highs will be near 80 degrees in DFW, with 80s stretching south of the Metroplex. Expect seasonal humidity with dew points in the low 60s.

7-Day Forecast: Cold Front Arrives

A storm system approaching Monday night will drag a strong cold front across North Texas.

Tuesday morning will be mild, with temperatures in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Showers are possible northeast of the Metroplex, with coverage around 20%. Highs will range from the 60s to the 70s, with eastern areas seeing the warmer temperatures and potential for showers around noon and into the early evening.

Winds become strong Tuesday afternoon, with gusts near 35 to 40 mph. The night will be cold and windy, as temperatures drop into the 40s and steady winds of 20 to 30 mph produce noticeable wind chills.

The remainder of the workweek will be quieter, though strong winds of 25 to 35 mph may persist through Wednesday. Daytime temperatures will struggle to climb above 60 degrees, which is a full 12 degrees below average.

Thursday morning will bring the coldest temperatures, with parts of North Texas dipping into the mid to upper 30s. However, sunny skies and lighter winds will allow afternoon highs to recover to the mid-60s across the Metroplex.

Halloween Friday will begin cold with light winds and a possibility of patchy frost. Temperatures will warm up nicely in the afternoon, reaching close to 70 degrees. Light showers are possible late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.