Dallas weather: Chilly Thanksgiving morning before rain returns post-holiday

The Brief A cold front has brought crisp, dry, and below-normal temperatures for both Wednesday and a chilly Thanksgiving morning, with highs remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s under sunny skies. After the holiday, rain chances return late Friday and continue through Saturday, bringing the potential for localized hail, especially in Central Texas. A strong cold front moves in Saturday night, dropping high temperatures into the 40s and pushing morning lows into the upper 20s by early next week.



Cooler temperatures have finally settled over North Texas, creating the perfect cozy backdrop for your Thanksgiving holiday!

Wednesday Forecast: Cool and sunny

A cold front swept through last night, bringing a chilly start to Wednesday. Expect below-normal temperatures and dry air throughout the day. The skies will be beautiful and sunny, with highs reaching the mid-50s to low 60s.

While there will be breezy conditions this morning, the winds will calm down significantly by the afternoon and evening. There is zero chance of rain.

Thanksgiving Day Forecast: Chilly start for turkey trotters

Get ready for an even chillier start to your Thanksgiving. Turkey Trot participants should bundle up, as most areas will wake up to morning lows in the 30s to 40 degrees. However, plenty of sunshine will help warm us up to the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon.

Expect quiet conditions with mostly sunny skies and light east-southeast winds.

7-Day Forecast: Post-Thanksgiving rain

After a lovely Thanksgiving, the weather pattern shifts. The chance for rain will return late Friday and continue through Saturday. These storms may bring the potential for hail, primarily focused on Central Texas, with lower severe storm chances for areas further north.

A strong cold front moves in Saturday night, keeping temperatures significantly cooler through early next week. Highs will be dropping into the 40s to start next week, and morning lows could dip into the upper 20s.